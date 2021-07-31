Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.