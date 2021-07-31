Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $58.57 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.61.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.