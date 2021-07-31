Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $9.00 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.