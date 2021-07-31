Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

