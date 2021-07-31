Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

