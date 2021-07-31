Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,453 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 254.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.31 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

