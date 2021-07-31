Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 20,789 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 425.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after buying an additional 403,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

