Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

