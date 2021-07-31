Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $17,140,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $4,285,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

