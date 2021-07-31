Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

