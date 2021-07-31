Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

