Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Entegris by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Entegris by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Entegris stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

