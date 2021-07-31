Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.