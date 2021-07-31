Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

TRU opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

