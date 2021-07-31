Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYFM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,702,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.