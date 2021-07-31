Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,926 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.