Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,168 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.51 million, a P/E ratio of -445.23, a P/E/G ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

