Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 27,564 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $148.99 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

