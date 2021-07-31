Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,705 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

