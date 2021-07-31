Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 65,321 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,321 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 409,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

