Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SVC opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

