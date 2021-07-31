Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $62.96 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

