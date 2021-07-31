Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terex by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.