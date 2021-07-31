SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

LON:SSE traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,445.50 ($18.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,527.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a market cap of £15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

