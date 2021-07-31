STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,898 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In related news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $127.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.48 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

