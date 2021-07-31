Stably USD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $779,430.98

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 96.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $779,430.98 and $51.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,355,284 coins and its circulating supply is 384,652 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

