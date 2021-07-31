Stacks Price Reaches $1.25 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $66.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00104363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.02 or 1.00318717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,909,623 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.