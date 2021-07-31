Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 72.99 ($0.95). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 430,543 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.98%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

