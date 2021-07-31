Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head to Head Review

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.82 $57.39 million $3.61 11.57 Canoo $2.55 million 757.21 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.85

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Canoo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.