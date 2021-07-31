Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0516 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $63.02 million and approximately $176.64 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

