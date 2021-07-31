Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

