Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.29. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

