Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

