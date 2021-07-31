Starname (IOV) Market Cap Achieves $4.78 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Starname has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $139,861.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.