STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.20 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $105.99 million and $4.46 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

