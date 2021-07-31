State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 293,500 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 318.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $40.93. 8,020,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

