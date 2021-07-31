State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,210,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $18.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $695.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $697.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

