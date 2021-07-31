State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 253.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $15.47 on Friday, hitting $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,684. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.80. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

