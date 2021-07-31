State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 18,803 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,627,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $5,482,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $216.37. 342,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

