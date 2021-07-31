State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,461 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,551. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.92 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

