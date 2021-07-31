State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,563 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

