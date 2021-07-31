State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,408. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

