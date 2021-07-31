State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155,148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,955,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,828,692. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

