State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $340.99. 851,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,811. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $346.51. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.36.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

