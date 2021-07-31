State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. 5,510,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

