State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.01. 999,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

