State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

