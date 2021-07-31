State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $17.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,611. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

