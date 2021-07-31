State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,094 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 5,489,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

