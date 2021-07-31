State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $173.36 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.